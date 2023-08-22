Lalu asserts no disagreement on choosing ‘INDIA’ convenor position

Former Union Minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad affirmed that selecting the convener for the ‘INDIA’ Opposition alliance wouldn’t be an issue, as there was no disagreement on the matter. Speaking in his hometown Phulwaria, Gopalganj district, he mentioned that the convener’s name hadn’t been finalized yet, allowing anyone to assume the role.

Speculation centers on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being chosen for the position due to his active role in uniting Opposition parties for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. Lalu refuted claims of a pre-existing agreement with Nitish Kumar before the grand alliance government’s formation, rejecting the notion that Nitish would transition to national politics, passing the CM post to his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. Lalu expressed support for Tejashwi as CM but emphasized the primary focus of the alliance was to oust the BJP from central power.

Lalu coined the slogan “BJP Bhagao, desh bachao” (oust BJP, save the nation), evolving from a mere slogan to a determined resolve. He revealed that 18 political parties joined forces to challenge the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, utilizing the INDIA platform to counter the saffron party. The third round of Opposition party discussions is scheduled in Mumbai on August 30 and September 1.