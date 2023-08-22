No funds allocated to Gujarat for Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan 2022-23

The revised Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) for 2022-23 has not allotted any funds to Gujarat, as stated by the Central government. RGSA, a centrally-sponsored initiative, aims to empower rural local governance institutions for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The government monitors fund utilization for effective scheme implementation through state meetings. Despite no reports of fund misuse, Gujarat remains without any allocation for the upcoming year, according to a Lok Sabha response to MPs’ inquiries. An economist, Hemant Kumar Shah, criticized this decision, highlighting the significance of capacity-building for Panchayati Raj office bearers.

RGSA funds are crucial for training Sarpanchs and Panchayat officials, especially concerning legal knowledge. Only a small fraction of Gram Panchayats in Gujarat conduct fully legitimate Gram Sabhas, revealing a discrepancy between legalities and paperwork. The focus on urban areas by the BJP-led Gujarat government has led to neglect of villages, according to Naishad Desai, the Gujarat president of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC). The lack of funds for local Sarpanches raises questions about the government’s intentions and priorities.