Raids at Abhishek Banerjee’s company in connection with Bengal recruitment scam

In connection with the West Bengal teachers’ recruitment scandal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the office of “Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd,” a business owned by Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The business was named in the chargesheet that the ED submitted in the case. Leaps and Bounds Company and SD Consultancy, a private company created by Sujay Krishna Bhadra, another suspect detained in connection with the case, engaged in three questionable financial transactions totaling Rs 9.5 lakh, according to the investigation agency. Sujay Krishna Bhadra is another accused who has been arrested.

Abhishek Banerjee’s associate Bhadra was detained in May of this year.

The ED believes that the transactions were carried out to conceal bribe funds obtained through the teachers’ recruitment scam. An ED team raided the Leaps and Bounds office in Kolkata to look into the situation and gather evidence.

Any central investigation agency had never before searched the business’ office.

The company’s original directors included Abhishek Banerjee, his wife, and parents. However, Banerjee and his wife left the organisation when he ran for Lok Sabha in 2014.

Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, who eventually rose to the position of chief operational officer, was a corporate director as well.

Amit Banerjee and Lata Banerjee, the parents of the Trinamool Congress leader, currently serve as the organization’s directors.

The residence of Bhadra’s son-in-law was also the target of ED raids.