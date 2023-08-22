SC Overturns Kerala HC Stay on Conviction of Lakshadweep LS MP Faizal for Attempted Murder

The Supreme Court has overturned the Kerala High Court’s decision to suspend the conviction and sentence of Lakshadweep Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Faizal in an attempted murder case. The matter has been sent back to the high court for reevaluation within a span of six weeks. Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan have ensured that the MP won’t face disqualification during this period.

The apex court criticized the high court’s approach, deeming it erroneous to suspend the Lok Sabha MP’s conviction and sentence.

Earlier, on January 11, 2023, Faizal and three others were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh each by a sessions court in Kavaratti, Lakshadweep, for attempting to murder Mohammed Salih during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Faizal appealed the order, leading to the Kerala High Court suspending his conviction and sentence on January 25. The high court justified its decision by stating that not doing so might necessitate fresh elections for the vacant seat, causing financial strain on the government and public.

The Lakshadweep administration challenged the high court’s ruling, leading the Supreme Court to take up the case on January 30. On March 29, the top court had already addressed Faizal’s plea against his disqualification as a Member of Parliament, following the restoration of his membership by the Lok Sabha secretariat based on the high court’s order.