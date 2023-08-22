Schools closed in Uttarakhand due to landslide, 4 died while heavy rain in Himachal today

The Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand regions will have severe to very heavy rain from August 22–24, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With a wet spell expected to last until August 26, the weather agency also issued a warning about a moderate risk of flash floods in the catchment areas of the districts of Chamba and Mandi.

In addition to harming standing crops, fruit plants, and young seedlings, heavy rain can cause landslides, flash floods, and higher water levels in rivers and drains, according to the meteorological office.

In recent months, considerable destruction and deaths have occurred in the hill states as a result of constant rain.

Four people, including two women and a child under four months old, died on Monday in Chamba, Uttarakhand’s Tehri district, after being struck by a landslip.

According to senior police official Navneet Singh Bhullaraid, four bodies have so far been found, and a search is currently being conducted for a fifth individual who has gone missing.

He noted that since the landslip struck a taxi stand close to the Chamba police station, some further vehicles might also be stuck.

The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) sent excavator machines to conduct search and rescue operations when the landslide closed the New Tehri-Chamba auto road.