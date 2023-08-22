Trump declares that he will turn himself in to face racketeering and other charges regarding the 2020 election

Donald Trump has announced that he will voluntarily surrender on Thursday to face racketeering and other charges linked to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

In a message posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump referred to the trial as a ‘Witch Hunt’ and indicated that he will be “ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis,” who is the Georgia official responsible for the fourth indictment against the former president.

This announcement came shortly after Trump agreed to a $200,000 bond that includes certain conditions, including restrictions on his use of social media.

According to court documents reviewed by CNN, Trump’s legal team negotiated the bond agreement with the Fulton County district attorney’s office on Monday.

It has been reported that Trump’s bond conditions are more extensive compared to those of other co-defendants.

Notably, Trump is explicitly prohibited from using social media to target his co-defendants, witnesses, or any un-indicted co-conspirators. The bond order from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee emphasizes that Trump must not engage in any activity that could intimidate individuals connected to the case or obstruct the legal process, including posting or reposting content on social media.

While Trump’s bond is set at $200,000, other defendants who had their bond orders approved on the same day were granted significantly lower amounts.

John Eastman, a conservative attorney, reached a bond agreement of $100,000 with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Likewise, Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, also reached a bond agreement with Willis, with his bond set at $10,000.

Kenneth Chesebro’s bond was established at $100,000, while Ray Smith’s bond was set at $50,000.

These bond orders mandate that the defendants avoid communication with their co-defendants or potential witnesses related to the case. They also include similar release terms, requiring the defendants to regularly report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days, even via phone.

Last week, a total of 19 defendants, including Trump, were indicted for their alleged roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results. The defendants are expected to turn themselves in by Friday at 12 pm ET.