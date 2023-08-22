UAE announces new initiative to reduce negative traffic points

Dubai: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in the UAE has launched a new initiative to reduce negative traffic points. The ministry informed that those who drive safely on the first day of the new academic year can get four traffic points off their record.

According to the Federal Traffic Council, the move is part of the MoI’s accident-free day initiative — which will be marked on August 28. To avail of the reduction, motorists must first undertake a pledge on the MoI’s website to drive safely on the first day of school. On the day, they must not commit any traffic violations or cause accidents.

Also Read: BWF World Championships 2023: Lakshya Sen enters pre-quarterfinal

Negative points are a penal measure imposed on motorists over serious traffic violations. Once drivers accumulate 24 negative points, their licences are suspended.