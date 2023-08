Dubai: Dubai Police has issued a travel advisory. The authority urged all against carrying prohibited items during travel.

‘For safer travels, avoid carrying prohibited items, as they pose risks to your safety and those around you,’ Dubai Police tweeted.

Prohibited items:

Weapons, sharp tools

Liquids exceeding 100ML

Lighters

Lithium batteries

Alcoholic substances

Flammable materials

Compressed gases