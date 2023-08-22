Ultraviolette launches F77 Space Edition: Price, features

Mumbai: Electric two-wheeler startup Ultraviolette Automotive has launched the F77 Space Edition in India. The bike is offered at an introductory price of Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The exclusive aerospace-inspired electric motorcycle will be limited to merely 10 units . Bookings will begin from 6PM on August 22 at the brand’s official website.

Ultraviolette has equipped the bike with aerospace grade aluminium and advanced aircraft electronics based technology. The limited-edition model flaunts aerospace grade paint which comes with corrosion protection, UV and fade resistance, chemical resistance, and thermal stability. The F77 Space Edition is offered with aerospace grade aluminium key which is created out of a single piece of metal.

Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition has top power of 40 bhp and peak torque of 100 Nm while having a range of 307 km on a single charge. It does a 0-60kmph sprint in just 2.9 seconds while clocking a top speed of 152 kmph.