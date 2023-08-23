Bus Crash in Palakkad’s Thiruvazhiyode Claims 2 Lives

Tragedy struck as a Kozhikode-bound AC sleeper bus, operated by Kallada Travels, tragically lost control and overturned at Thiruvazhiyode near Cherpulassery in Palakkad district. The incident occurred around 7.30 am, shattering the peace of the morning.

With its destination set from Chennai to Kozhikode, the bus was carrying around 27 passengers, including the crew. Among the onboard travelers, two individuals had their lives cut short in this unfortunate incident. They were identified as Sainaba, hailing from Ponnani, and Ishan, a resident of Kuttyadi.

The Palakkad district hospital bore witness to the sorrowful scene as these two souls were pronounced brought dead upon arrival. Meanwhile, those who escaped with minor injuries were directed towards government and private hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Amid the chaos and anguish, authorities remained committed to providing aid. R Anand, the district police chief of Palakkad, revealed that the bus driver and two others were critically injured and currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

Eyewitnesses shared their harrowing accounts, describing how the speeding vehicle’s control was lost while navigating a steep descent. The bus collided with an electric post before finally toppling onto its right side in the middle of the highway. This horrific turn of events left several individuals trapped beneath the weight of the bus, magnifying the gravity of the situation.

Residents of the area and the Sreekrishnapuram police were thrust into action, striving to rescue those in need. The rescue operation was a race against time, as it took nearly 20 agonizing minutes to lift the heavy vehicle and free the trapped victims.

In the aftermath of this heart-wrenching incident, a police official somberly remarked, “Both of the injured persons are critical.” The consequences of the accident rippled further, causing a significant traffic disruption along the stretch of the highway.

As the sun rose on that fateful morning, it illuminated not just the physical wreckage but also the lives forever altered by the bus crash in Palakkad’s Thiruvazhiyode.