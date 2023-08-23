Donald Trump’s co-defendants John Eastman and Scott Hall surrenders to authorities in Georgia

John Eastman and Scott Hall, co-defendants in the legal case involving former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, have surrendered themselves to authorities in Georgia on charges of racketeering. These developments were reported by AFP, which referenced jail records indicating that Eastman, a former campaign attorney for Trump, and Hall, a bail bondsman, have been processed at Fulton County Jail.

Eastman, who holds expertise in constitutional law, has been accused of formulating a scheme to present a counterfeit group of Trump electors from Georgia to Congress in place of the legitimate Biden electors.

Concurrently, Hall faces charges of racketeering and conspiracy related to election fraud, specifically his alleged involvement in tampering with voting machines in Georgia.

The bail set for Eastman amounts to $100,000, while Hall’s bail was set at a lower value of $10,000.

Following his booking, Eastman interacted with reporters, expressing confidence that “when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated.”

When questioned about his alignment with Trump’s claims of a stolen election, Eastman affirmed his agreement, stating, “Absolutely,” and asserting that he had “No question in my mind.”

Reports indicate that Trump himself is anticipated to surrender at the same Atlanta jail on Thursday. Trump characterized the trial as a ‘Witch Hunt’ on his platform Truth Social and highlighted that he will be “ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis,” who is behind the fourth indictment against him. Trump is facing charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential elections.

On Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee established a $200,000 bond for Trump, including a condition that restricts his use of social media “to target his 18 co-defendants in the case, as well as any witnesses and the 30 un-indicted co-conspirators.”

Trump and his 18 co-conspirators have been instructed to surrender themselves to Georgia authorities by noon on Thursday.