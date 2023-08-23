India launch date of Vivo V29e announced: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo has announced the India launch date of its Vivo V29e. The new smartphone will be launched on August 28. Vivo has also provided a sneak peek into its design and essential features.

Vivo has chosen to employ color-changing technology once again for the back panel. This color-changing technology feature is exclusive to the red variant. A similar technology was previously seen on the Vivo V25.

As per reports, the new handset will have a thickness of 7.57mm. The phone boasts a 6.73-inch display, a 4,600mAh battery, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC with 8GB of RAM. The device is also expected to support rapid charging.

Vivo has confirmed that the phone’s primary camera, a 64-megapixel shooter, features optical image stabilization (OIS). On the front, a 50-megapixel selfie camera is present. The front camera incorporates ‘Eye Auto Focus’ technology to enhance focus reliability and quality.

As per reports, the e Vivo V29e could be priced at Rs25,000 in India. Whether there will be multiple storage configurations remains uncertain.