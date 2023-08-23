KTM launches 2023 KTM Duke 390: Details

Mumbai: Austrian two-wheeler brand, KTM has launched its 2023 KTM Duke 390. The new bike features a 5-inch all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The bike offers 4 driving modes- Street, Rain, Launch and Track.

The bike is powered by a 399cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled setup. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist function for the clutch. The new Duke 390 gets a new 320 mm front rotor and a 240 mm rear disc.

Also Read: Acer launches two new tablets in India: Price, specifications

The all-new motorcycle could go on sale in the Indian market by early next year or late this year.