Pakistan Army Rescues 8 People After Chairlift Accident

Pakistani rescuers successfully brought seven children and a man to safety after a harrowing 15-hour ordeal when their chairlift became stranded high over a remote ravine. The challenging operation took place in the darkness of night, with the chairlift precariously hanging at an angle all day.

The military stated, “It was a unique operation that required lots of skill.” The rescue effort captivated the nation, as footage showed an emergency worker suspended from a helicopter cable near the cabin. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar praised the teamwork and said, “All the kids have been successfully and safely rescued.” The military helicopter rescue was followed by a ground-based rescue, with experts working to transfer each child onto a small platform along the cable. One child was seen being lowered to the ground in a harness.

The military commended the “extremely difficult and complicated operation” that involved collaboration between various departments and locals. The chairlift had snapped midway over the ravine, leaving those aboard stranded 275 meters above the ground. Despite challenges like gusty winds, the rescue operation was successfully executed, ending the ordeal that had the whole country anxiously watching.