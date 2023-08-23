Realme launches Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Realme launched two new smartphones in India. The devices were named Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G were launched alongside the Realme Buds Air 5 and Realme Buds Air 5 Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) at a launch event.

Price of Realme 11 5G starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 19,999. It comes in Glory Gold and Glory Black colours and will go on sale starting August 29. The Realme 11X 5G, on the other hand, has a starting price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. It is offered in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn colours and will be available from August 30.Both smartphones will go on sale through Flipkart, Realme.com, and leading retail stores. As an introductory offer, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 for purchases made through SBI and HDFC credit cards.

Realme 11 5G specifications: The dual SIM (Nano) Realme 11 5G runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset comes with a Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature that utilises free storage as virtual memory. With this functionality, available memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

Realme 11 5G sports a dual camera unit on the back, comprising a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 camera with an f/1.75 aperture along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture. Connectivity options include dual SIM/dual standby 5G connectivity, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme 11 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Realme 11X 5G specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 11X 5G also runs Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 on top and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a 91.40 percent screen-to-body ratio and is rated to deliver 550 nits of peak brightness. It runs on an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM. With the Dynamic RAM functionality, available memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

There is a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.05 lens. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.