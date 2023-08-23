US Embassy’s minister-counsellor meets J-K LG Manoj Sinha

The Minister-Counsellor for Political Affairs at the US Embassy, Graham Mayer, visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, as confirmed by an official spokesperson. Also present were First Secretary Gary Applegarth and Political Specialist Abhiram Ghadyalpatil. Mayer’s itinerary also included a meeting with Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

During the encounter, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu tweeted about his discussion with the US Minister-Counselor and his team. They conversed about topics ranging from the transformation of Srinagar, potential growth in tourism, to investment opportunities in the region.