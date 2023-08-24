Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 rakes in great numbers despite the controversial start

Despite a controversial beginning, Akshay Kumar’s “OMG 2” is generating impressive earnings. Prior to its release, Amit Rai’s film made headlines due to receiving an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certification from the censor board, coupled with numerous modifications and cuts that sparked controversy.

Two weeks following the film’s release, director Amit Rai shared his reaction to the Board’s decision to grant the film an ‘A’ certificate alongside various edits.

During a recent interview with PTI, Rai expressed his heartbreak over the film being classified with an “A” certificate.

“Our hearts sank when the film received the ‘A’ certificate. We had intended for everyone to be able to watch the film, but now that’s not possible. We implored them to assign a U/A certificate (allowing children under 12 to watch with parental guidance), but they declined. We continued to persuade them till the end… Eventually, they walked away, and we walked away. The film was released with modifications…” he revealed.

Furthermore, Rai stated that the film will be available on an OTT platform without any edits.

He explained, “We are pleased that audiences have enjoyed the film. Our intentions behind the film were genuine. There was no intention to sensationalize the audience, and that’s why it resonated with them. We’ve handled the narrative in a manner that avoids vulgarity. We tackle reality with a touch of sweetness and humor.”

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved the film with roughly 20 edits and even requested a transformation of Akshay’s character from Lord Shiva to his messenger.

“After numerous deliberations, the film was sanctioned without any changes. Certain scenes, dialogues, and characters were adjusted by the creators following discussions with the censor board members,” a source revealed at the time.

“OMG 2” is a sequel to the 2012 film “OMG,” where Akshay Kumar portrayed Lord Krishna, who descends to Earth to aid his devotee Paresh Rawal.

There is currently no confirmed release date for “OMG 2” on the OTT platform.

The film received an enthusiastic reception from both critics and audiences, amassing Rs 123.73 crore within two weeks, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Written and directed by Amit Rai, “OMG 2” delves into the theme of sex education in India. The movie features Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva’s messenger, sent to aid his devoted follower Kanti Sharan Mudgal (played by Pankaj Tripathi) in navigating a major life crisis. Yami Gautam also stars as a lawyer in the film.