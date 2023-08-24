Amazon Prime Video unveils the first official poster and character descriptions of Gen V

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the initial official poster, plot summary, and character portrayals of Gen V, the upcoming spinoff of the popular comic-book series The Boys. Building on the success of its predecessor, Gen V is a creation of Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke, with Kripke being the original creator of The Boys. Similar to The Boys, Gen V unfolds in a world inhabited by superheroes, many of whom exhibit less-than-pleasant qualities. These heroes weren’t naturally endowed with superpowers; rather, they were administered Compound V, a secretive drug formulated by the Vought Corporation, which gives the spinoff its name.

True to its name, Gen V concentrates on the younger cohort of superheroes, delivering the anticipated ingredients of this franchise, including explicit content, profanity, and ample violence.

Within The Boys’ sinister universe, Gen V extends to Godolkin University, an esteemed institution exclusively for aspiring superheroes, where their aspirations include fame and lucrative endorsements. While we know what happens when superheroes take a dark path, not all of them begin that way. Amidst the usual college pursuits of self-discovery and revelry, these youngsters find themselves facing perilous circumstances, exacerbated by their extraordinary abilities. As they compete for popularity and academic achievement, the stakes are significantly elevated when superpowers come into play. As the group of young supes uncover a more sinister undercurrent at the school, they must confront a critical choice: Will they emerge as heroes or villains in their own narratives?

Jaz Sinclair assumes the role of Marie Moreau, an 18-year-old superhero equipped with the power to manipulate and weaponize her own blood. As a freshman at Vought-run Godolkin University, Marie aspires to prove her worth to join The Seven but finds herself sidetracked by an unfolding school mystery.

Chance Perdomo portrays Andre Anderson, a junior at Godolkin University possessing magnetic powers. Andre is best friends with Golden Boy and the son of the renowned superhero Polarity. Charged with carrying on the Polarity legacy, he’s motivated to uncover a brewing mystery at the school.

Lizze Broadway takes on the role of Emma Meyer, also known as Little Cricket, whose ability allows her to shrink to a minute size. Despite her insecurity and naivety leading her into compromising situations, she forms a close bond with her roommate, Marie. Together, they navigate the enigmatic perils of Godolkin University.

Shelley Conn embodies Indira Shetty, the dean of Godolkin University. Lacking superpowers herself, Indira relies on her expertise in superhero psychology and analytical skills to understand supes. Her goal is to transform Godolkin University into a premier institution for superheroes, and she takes a special interest in Marie upon her arrival.

Maddie Phillips plays Cate Dunlap, a junior at Godolkin University and close friends with Jordan and Andre. Cate wields the power to compel obedience through her touch, which she employs to her advantage. With strength and confidence, she’s also in a relationship with Luke, making her one of the most popular supes on campus.

London Thor and Derek Luh portray Jordan Li, a competitive student at Godolkin University determined to ascend to the top. Their unique ability allows them to shift between male and female forms, each with distinct powers—the male form is robust and unbreakable, while the female form is agile and capable of energy blasts. Their exceptional powers make them standout Teaching Assistants at Brink’s School of Crime Fighting.

Asa Germann embodies Sam, a troubled supe desperate to escape his adverse circumstances. Endowed with super strength and invulnerability, he wrestles with hallucinations that blur the line between reality and illusion, despite his good intentions.

Patrick Schwarzenegger takes on the role of Luke Riordan, also known as Golden Boy, due to his capability to set his entire body ablaze. A senior at Godolkin University and ranking among the top, Luke holds promising prospects for joining The Seven.

Sean Patrick Thomas portrays Polarity, Andre’s father, celebrated alumnus of Godolkin University, and a trustee. Polarity anticipates that Andre will succeed him, adopting the Polarity mantle upon his retirement. He’s determined to make Andre’s dream of joining The Seven a reality.

Clancy Brown represents Professor Rich “Brink” Brinkerhoff, an esteemed instructor in crime fighting at Godolkin University who previously taught heroes like A-Train, Queen Maeve, and The Deep. Committed to identifying top talent, he believes Golden Boy is the next star to join The Seven.

Marco Pigossi plays Dr. Edison Cardosa, a talented doctor with connections to Godolkin University.

Gen V will premiere with three episodes on September 29, 2023.