Armed forces’ proposals valued at Rs 7,800 crore get approval from Defense Council

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has granted approval for various defence proposals totaling Rs 7,800 crore, aiming to bolster the operational capabilities of the armed forces. The decision was made during a Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 24, 2023. The endorsed projects will contribute to the strengths of the Air Force, Army, and Navy.

One approved initiative involves acquiring and installing an Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite on Mi-17 V5 Helicopters to enhance the Indian Air Force’s effectiveness. The suite, sourced from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), falls under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category and is expected to bolster helicopter survivability. Additionally, the DAC greenlit the procurement of a Ground-Based Autonomous System for mechanized infantry and armored regiments. This system will support various tasks such as unmanned surveillance, logistics delivery, and casualty evacuation on the battlefield.

Further approved proposals include procuring a 7.62×51 mm Light Machine Gun (LMG) and a Bridge Laying Tank (BLT), both of which received the DAC’s endorsement. The LMG induction aims to elevate the combat capabilities of infantry forces, while the BLT’s inclusion is expected to expedite the movement of Mechanized Forces. The DAC also granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of ruggedized Laptops and Tablets for the Indian Army, as part of Project Shakti, all sourced exclusively from indigenous vendors. Lastly, the operational capacity of the Indian Navy’s MH-60R Helicopters is set to improve through the AoN granted for the procurement of associated weaponry.