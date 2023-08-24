BRICS Welcomes 6 New Members; India Thwarts Chinese Bid to Include Pakistan

The BRICS leaders have come to a decision to admit six new countries—Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—into their alliance. However, China’s attempt to include Pakistan faced a setback due to India’s strong opposition.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during a joint media briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, revealed the outcome of this deliberation. The new member states will officially become part of BRICS starting from January 1, 2024, as announced by Ramaphosa.

He conveyed that this decision emerged after establishing clear guiding principles, criteria, and procedures for the expansion process. “We have achieved consensus on the initial phase of BRICS’ expansion,” Ramaphosa affirmed at the conclusion of the summit held in Johannesburg. He went on to explain, “We have chosen to extend invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, welcoming them as full-fledged members of BRICS.”

Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of engaging other nations interested in forming partnerships with BRICS. He delegated the task of further developing the BRICS partnership model and identifying prospective countries interested in joining the alliance to the foreign ministers.