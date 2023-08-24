Chandrayaan-3: UAE President, Vice-President congratulate India

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Presiden, has congratulated India for successfully landing a spacecraft on the Moon. He described it as ‘significant leap for collective scientific progress’.

‘I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for this historic achievement in service of humankind’, said Sheikh Mohamed posted on X in Arabic, English and Hindi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai also congratulated India for country successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon.

‘Nations are built through perseverance, India continues to make history,’ Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted.

‘This is a historic day for human exploration. Congratulations to our friends in India for becoming the fourth nation to successfully land on the moon, and the first nation to land on the South Pole of the moon. This is a historic day for human exploration,’ tweeted Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.

India became the fourth nation to successfully land on the Moon with its Chandrayaan-3 mission. It is also the first nation to land on the Moon’s South Pole.