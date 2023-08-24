Chandrayaan-3’s triumph celebrated by PM Modi as victory for all, especially Global South

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended congratulations to Narendra Modi on Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the lunar south pole. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that this achievement isn’t just a victory for India but a triumph for humanity as a whole, particularly the Global South. The two leaders engaged in a telephone conversation on Thursday, as confirmed by a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Expressing warm congratulations, the UAE President praised both the prime minister and the Indian populace for the accomplishment of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Modi reciprocated the gesture by appreciating the UAE President’s words and highlighting the mission’s significance for humanity, especially in the Global South. He also conveyed his anticipation for the UAE President’s visit to India next month for the G20 Summit, as reported in the statement.

In a groundbreaking stride for India’s space endeavors, Chandrayaan-3 effectively made its lunar landing at the south pole, positioning India among an elite group of four nations capable of soft-landing on the Moon. This remarkable achievement occurred after a smooth 41-day journey and secured India’s spot alongside the US, China, and the former Soviet Union in the technology of lunar landing.