Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher in Kerala for third day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,600, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. In the last two days, the yellow metal gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

In other cities of India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 59,230, while the same quantity of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 54,300. Silver is priced at Rs 75,300 per kilo.

Price of gold hovered near two-week highs in global markets on Thursday. Price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,917.50 per ounce by. It is close to its highest level since August 11 hit on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were little changed at$1,945.80. In other metals, spot silver fell 0.2% to $24.27 per ounce and platinum eased 0.1% to $928.77. Palladium was up 0.1% at $1,275.59.