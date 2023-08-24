Delhi University announces September 22 for conducting students’ union elections

Delhi University has declared that the Students’ Union elections are scheduled for September 22, as revealed on Thursday. This comes after a four-year interval since the last elections held in 2019. The disruption caused by COVID-19 prevented elections in 2020 and 2021, while academic calendar uncertainties postponed the process in 2022. Nomination paper submissions, scrutiny, and candidate lists are due by September 12, with final candidate lists and withdrawal of nominations slated for September 13.

Voting hours are set from 8:30 am to 1 pm for day classes and 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. Although details regarding vote counting are pending, the university plans to announce this information later. The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) is the principal representative body for numerous colleges and faculties, with each college also conducting its own students’ union elections annually. Simultaneously with the university-wide elections, these polls are conducted, with around 2,500 students competing for nearly 500 positions. The elections see participation from around one lakh students and serve as a platform for aspiring politicians.

Student groups welcomed the university’s announcement of the election date. The ABVP expressed optimism that these elections, occurring after a four-year hiatus, would offer positive representation to the Delhi University’s student community.