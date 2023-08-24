Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee extended gains on Thursday. Positive trend in the domestic equities, a pullback in US Treasury yields on weak economic data, foreign funds inflows and softness in crude oil prices also supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.47 a dollar, high by 25 paise. This is the highest single-day gain in nearly two months. Indian currency is trading at 22.47 against UAE dirham. On Wednesday, the local currency settled at 82.69 a dollar.

The dollar index fell by the most in more than two weeks on Wednesday. The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) t bought Indian shares worth Rs 614.32 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 125.03 crore.