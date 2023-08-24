Gulf country announces new flight compensation rules: Up to 200% of airfare for cancellations, delays

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced new flight compensation rules. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia has announced new passenger rights protection regulations. The new rules are aimed at strengthening the protection for travellers in case of airline or airport disruptions.

The new regulations will come into effect on November 20. The new rule will cover ticketing, boarding, in-flight services, baggage handling, and catering to passengers with special needs, including those with reduced mobility.

‘These changes reflect Gaca’s focus on putting the passenger first, by strengthening regulations that secure better service quality for passengers. The regulations cover new ground in supporting passengers affected by travel disruptions and support the Kingdom’s broader Saudi Aviation Strategy growth agenda,’ said Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Dahmash, vice-president of GACA.

Under the new rules, compensation provisions have been strengthened and extended. The new rules addresses situations like flight delays, cancellations, overbooking, and unexpected stopovers. In some cases, compensations may rise to 150-200% of the original ticket value. For lost or damaged baggage, travellers could be compensated with approximately 6,568 Saudi riyals .

The regulation allows passengers to request the termination of the contract with the air carrier in case the flight is delayed for a period exceeding 2 hours.