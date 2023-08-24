Gulf country announces temporary road closure

Doha: The Public Works Department(Ashghal) in Qatar , has announced a temporary road closure. The authority informed that the intersection between Streets 892 and 136 will be closed temporarily. On Streets 892 and 136, the right turn will be kept open from all directions of the intersection.

It also announced a partial closure on Street 100 with Jary Al Samer Street and on part of the same street for those heading from its intersection with Jary Al Samer Street to its intersection with Saud bin Abdelrahman Street. The closure will continue until September 30, 2023.

Road users have been advised to use the surrounding local roads and follow traffic signs to reach their destinations.