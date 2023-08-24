ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill climbs to fourth spot

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill moved up one spot to reach the fourth position in ICC rankings for batters in ODI cricket. Shubman Gill has now got 743 rating points and is placed as India’s top-ranked batter. Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Imam Ul Haq occupy the first and third spots respectively in ODI rankings. , India’s Virat Kohliis in the ninthposition. Rohit Sharma is in the 11th position.

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s captain for Ireland series, moved up seven places to reach the 84th position in the T20I rankings. Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi has jumped 17 spots to reach 65th.Ruturaj Gaikwad moved up 143 places to reach the 87th position. Suryakumar Yadav remains on the top spot in the T20I rankings for batters.

In Tests, Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are world’s No 1 bowler and all-rounder, respectively.