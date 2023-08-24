Kullu Rainfall Triggers Collapse of 8 Buildings, No Casualties Reported

Several buildings in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district collapsed after recent rains, raising clouds of dust and debris. Luckily, there were no casualties. These structures, which housed shops, banks, and commercial establishments, had developed cracks days prior, according to Naresh Verma, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Anni. The unsafe buildings were evacuated after being deemed hazardous.

The evaluation of the extent of damage is ongoing. As a precaution, additional unsafe buildings near National Highway-305 in Anni were also cleared out. Meanwhile, the region continues to experience heavy rainfall, with Palampur receiving 137 mm, Nahan 93 mm, Shimla 79 mm, Dharamshala 70 mm, and Mandi 57 mm.

Tragically, this month has seen 120 rain-related fatalities in the state. Since the monsoon’s onset on June 24, a total of 238 people have lost their lives, with 40 still missing. The persistent downpours have forced the closure of 709 roads within the state.

Himachal Pradesh has encountered three major spells of intense rain this monsoon season. The initial occurrence on July 9 and 10 brought destruction to Mandi and Kullu districts. The second spell impacted Shimla and Solan districts on August 14 and 15, while the third spell caused significant damage to Shimla city on a recent Tuesday night.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the release of Rs 165.22 crore to deputy commissioners and various departments for repair work. He estimated the state’s losses from heavy rains to have reached Rs 10,000 crore.