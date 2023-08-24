LCA Tejas successfully test-fires ASTRA air-to-air missile

Panaji: Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas has successfully fired the ASTRA indigenous Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missile off the coast of Goa. The Beyond Visual Range (BVR) weapon ASTRA was developed by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Research Centre Imarat and other laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

‘Tejas, LCA LSP-7 successfully fired the ASTRA missile at an altitude of about 20,000 feet. All the objectives of the test were met,’ said Defence Ministry. The launch was monitored by officials from the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and others.

Also Read: 6 Indian pilgrims killed, 19 injured in Nepal bus accident

ASTRA missile is designed to be mounted on a fighter aircraft. It is built o function across weather conditions, and during both day and night. ASTRA, a state of the art air-to-air missile can engage and destroy highly maneuvering supersonic aerial targets.