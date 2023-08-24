Nambi Narayanan pleased with recognition for ‘Rocketry…’ film

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan expressed joy as the film “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,” based on his life, secured the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards. The announcement of the 2021 National Awards was made by filmmaker Ketan Mehta, who led the 11-member jury. Narayanan shared his contentment with the media, stating that the national recognition would enhance the movie’s visibility and attract a wider audience.

Following a lengthy legal struggle, Narayanan’s name was finally cleared in the contentious espionage case in 2018. The case, which garnered significant attention in 1994, revolved around allegations of sharing confidential documents about India’s space program with foreign nations. After spending nearly two months in jail, Narayanan was vindicated by the CBI, and subsequent investigations exposed the false nature of the allegations. Actor R Madhavan took the initiative to create a movie about Narayanan’s story, dedicating the award to both his parents and Narayanan in his Instagram stories.