NFL fight: Joint session between Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts ended after a sideline clearing brawl

During another NFL preseason combined practice, a joint session between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts came to an abrupt end following a brawl that cleared the sidelines. The altercation was sparked when Eagles center Jason Kelce blindsided Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin at the conclusion of a play, causing Franklin to fall to the ground.

Kelce’s action was in response to Franklin becoming overly physical with Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell. However, Kelce expressed regret for his behavior once the session was prematurely terminated.

“We make an effort to maintain a respectful atmosphere on the field, and I take pride in my ability to control my emotions and maintain a high level of play. Unfortunately, my emotions got the best of me in this instance,” Kelce acknowledged. “Such behavior has no place on the field, and I’m somewhat ashamed that it escalated to that level.”

Kelce also noted that he did not interact with the Colts linebacker following the incident, as the tensions were currently too heightened for such a conversation.

Franklin, sharing his perspective on the altercation, appeared less than pleased and stated that occasionally “people take offense—that’s just how life is.”

“When you engage in joint practices with other teams, their tempo might not align with yours,” Franklin explained. “Situations arise where people take offense—that’s a part of life.”

Having grown up in Philadelphia and watched Kelce over the years, Franklin expressed his respect for him. He mentioned that he had even spoken with Kelce after a game against them last year. Franklin had expected some acknowledgment from the more experienced players before the altercation, but he seemed to be understanding of the situation. He hinted that they might have a chance to discuss matters further in the future.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts expressed dissatisfaction with the practice session being cut short due to the brawl.

“This game is competitive, and I thrive on the competition,” Hurts commented. “I get paid to play football, and I enjoy practicing, so I was looking forward to it.”