Protest by J-K Congress against detaining YRS activists advocating toll plaza removal

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, Congress activists staged a protest on Thursday and reportedly attempted to access a jail facility. This demonstration was in response to the detention of ‘Yuva Rajput Sabha’ (YRS) members who were advocating for the removal of the Sarore toll plaza. The protesters, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, congregated in Kathua town and marched towards the jail where the detained YRS activists were held. However, authorities intervened and prevented them from reaching the jail premises.

Around 27 YRS activists were apprehended for violating restrictions near the Sarore toll plaza, with Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed, prohibiting gatherings of four or more individuals in the area. YRS contends that the toll plaza on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway in Samba district is operating illicitly and unfairly collecting tolls from the public. Congress leader Chand criticized the BJP government for imposing taxes amidst soaring prices and unemployment, expressing concern over the suppression of the common people’s voice.

In Samba, various organizations conducted protests, leading to highway blockages and traffic disruptions. Former minister Manjit Singh urged the Centre to halt the “unlawful collection” of toll taxes at Sarore, highlighting the ongoing discontent and agitation against the toll plaza’s existence.