Putin’s Foe, Mercenary Chief Prigozhin, Suspected Dead in Plane Crash

Yevgeny Prigozhin, known for his leadership in the Wagner Group and his role in the rebellion against Putin’s government, has been listed as a passenger on a private jet that tragically crashed north of Moscow. The Russian authorities have reported that there were no survivors, sparking concerns among Prigozhin’s allies that he might have lost his life in the crash.

While official confirmation about Prigozhin’s presence on the ill-fated aircraft is still awaited, a Telegram channel associated with the Wagner Group, named Grey Zone, has already pronounced him dead. This channel not only confirmed his death but also portrayed him as a hero and patriot who fell victim to unidentified individuals deemed “traitors to Russia.”

Should these reports be validated, the consequences could be significant. Prigozhin’s demise would leave the Wagner Group leaderless, a group that had previously angered President Vladimir Putin by attempting an armed mutiny against high-ranking military officials. This could lead to uncertainty about the group’s future operations, particularly in Africa and other areas.

Moreover, Prigozhin’s death would remove a notable figure who posed a serious challenge to Putin’s authority since the start of his rule. Prigozhin had been vocal in his criticism of Russia’s actions in the Ukraine conflict, even targeting Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov for criticism.

Although there hasn’t been any immediate response from the Kremlin or the Defense Ministry regarding these developments, Russia’s aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, has acknowledged the crash and stated that Prigozhin’s name was on the passenger list. The private jet was en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg and crashed in the Tver Region, tragically claiming the lives of all 10 individuals on board, including three crew members.

In a possibly related incident, another private jet linked to Prigozhin turned back to Moscow after the initial crash and safely landed. Prigozhin, who spearheaded the June rebellion against Russia’s top military brass, had managed to capture attention through his audacious challenges to the government. His recent video address from Africa and his appearance at a Russia-Africa summit had only added to the intrigue surrounding his activities.

While some details, such as the reported presence of Dmitry Utkin, Prigozhin’s right-hand man, on the ill-fated flight, remain unconfirmed, various sources indicate that the aircraft dropped off radar screens around 6:11 p.m. Multiple unverified videos circulating online show a plane resembling a private jet plummeting from the sky and the subsequent wreckage, which had at least one visible body.

As investigations continue into this tragic incident, its impact on both the Wagner Group and the broader dynamics of Russian politics remains to be seen.