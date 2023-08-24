Rs 17 crore worth cocaine seized at Delhi airport, Kenyan national arrested

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized approximately 1,698 grams of cocaine worth Rs 17 crore from a Kenyan national at the IGI Airport, New Delhi. The intended recipient of the contraband, another Kenyan national, was also arrested later in Mumbai.

‘Upon oral enquiry, the passenger, who had arrived from Nairobi on Tuesday, denied carrying any contraband. However, examination of the suspect’s luggage by DRI officers resulted into recovery of approximately 1,698 grams of cocaine, with an estimated value of around Rs 17 crore in the illicit international market,’ DRI said in an official statement.

DRI recovered flight ticket to Mumbai from the accused. This indicated that the delivery of contraband was to be done in Mumbai. Following sustained interrogation and surveillance, DRI arrested another Kenyan national from Mumbai airport.

Both the carrier and the recipient have been placed under arrest in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is in progress.

During January-July 2023, DRI has made 42 seizures of cocaine and heroin across the country. More than 31 kg of cocaine and 96 kg of heroin have been seized by the DRI officers during the period January-July 2023.