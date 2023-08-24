Unveiling of INDIA alliance logo set for upcoming Mumbai meeting next week

The logo of the INDIA alliance, a coalition of opposition parties aiming to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will be revealed at their upcoming meeting in Mumbai, according to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Scheduled for August 31 and September 1, the third bloc meeting will be attended by leaders from 28 opposition groups, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. The gathering will occur at the Grand Hyatt, a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai, and may also feature new political parties from northeastern India.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will host the event, where the unveiling of the INDIA alliance logo will take place. Sanjay Raut emphasized that the logo aims to represent the country’s unity and symbolize the energy required to maintain national coherence. Apart from prominent leaders and chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states, the conclave has garnered international attention, with journalists from 38 global organizations expressing interest in covering the event. The coalition’s previous meetings in Patna and Bengaluru had set the groundwork for the alliance, finalizing its name as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).