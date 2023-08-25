Cochin Customs Thwarts 3 Gold Smuggling Attempts Worth Rs 1 Crore in 12 Hours

In a span of just 12 hours, the vigilant Cochin Customs officials successfully apprehended three individuals at Nedumbassery Airport who were attempting to smuggle gold with a combined value of nearly Rs 1 crore. These passengers had chosen distinct methods to execute their smuggling endeavors.

Among them, Marakkara, a native of Palakkad, caught the authorities’ attention due to his peculiar gait. Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that he had ingeniously affixed rectangular packets containing gold in a paste form onto the soles of his feet using adhesive tapes. This unconventional technique yielded 326 grams of gold, valued at approximately Rs 15 lakh.

Meanwhile, a passenger arriving from Doha, Majeed from Aluva, resorted to a more risky strategy. He had concealed four capsules, holding a total of 1,113.6 grams of gold, within his rectal cavity. The estimated worth of this concealed gold amounted to Rs 52 lakh.

The third individual, Muhammad from Malappuram, who had boarded in Abu Dhabi, chose to conceal gold in paste form. This malleable substance was discreetly sandwiched between the layers of his underwear. The haul from this attempt weighed 823.1 grams, valued at around Rs 28 lakh.

These incidents underscore the relentless efforts of the Cochin Customs in combating gold smuggling and upholding the integrity of border security. As an official stated, “These cases showcase the creativity and audacity of smugglers, but our officers remain committed to staying one step ahead to preserve the law and prevent such illegal activities.”