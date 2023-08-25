Donald Trump who is due to surrender at a Georgia jail reveals the exact time of his arrest

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, who is scheduled to surrender at a Georgia detention center on Thursday, August 24, has disclosed the precise timing of his apprehension.

Using his social media platform, ‘Truth Social’, the businessman reiterated his assertions of a “rigged and stolen election” and communicated that he would be taken into custody at 7:30 PM local time (11:30 PM GMT).

On ‘Truth Social’, in reference to his widely circulated interview titled “Debate Night” with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Trump celebrated the immense viewership, noting “231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Largest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than twice the Super Bowl!”

Continuing, he declared his imminent departure for Georgia, where he anticipates being arrested “by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney” due to his audacious challenge against an alleged “rigged and stolen election.”

Trump expressed, “But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.”

According to AFP reports, stringent security measures have been established in anticipation of Trump’s arrival at the Fulton County Jail. The facility, cited by the news agency, is notorious for its overpopulation and is currently under scrutiny by the US Justice Department for numerous inmate fatalities and dire living conditions.

While Donald Trump has thus far managed to avoid the public embarrassment of having his mugshot taken during his three previous arrests — in New York for allegedly making hush payments to a pornographic actress, in Florida for mishandling classified government materials, and in Washington for purported involvement in a scheme to overturn his 2020 election loss — Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, as reported by AFP, has indicated that the standard procedure in Georgia involves photographing the defendant prior to their release on bail.