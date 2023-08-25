Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy shines in debut Republican debate spotlight.

In the midst of the Republican presidential nomination contest, two prominent figures, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, took a backseat during Wednesday night’s debate. Trump, maintaining a substantial lead in the polls, opted to skip the opening primary debate, while DeSantis, present on the stage, found himself overshadowed by political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur, unexpectedly emerged at the center of attention, sparking fiery exchanges with his rivals. He highlighted his journey from humble beginnings to founding billion-dollar companies and challenged his fellow candidates, proclaiming, “I’m the only person on the stage who isn’t bought and paid for.” Ramaswamy’s unconventional approach clashed with the more established candidates’ views on experience and readiness.

As the discussion shifted to Trump’s legal challenges, Ramaswamy pledged to pardon the former president if given the opportunity, asserting, “President Trump, I believe, was the best president of the 21st century.” Despite strong disagreements, including from Trump critic Chris Christie, most candidates expressed support for Trump even in the face of multiple criminal charges.

Amid the lively discourse, divisions over abortion policy emerged. Nikki Haley advocated for transparency in acknowledging the challenges of passing a federal abortion ban through a divided Congress and emphasized the need to avoid demonizing the issue. On the opposite side, Mike Pence and Tim Scott endorsed a national ban on abortions at 15 weeks.

DeSantis, despite his higher poll numbers, seemed to retreat into the background as Ramaswamy’s presence commanded attention. DeSantis navigated carefully, addressing issues like George Soros’ influence and emphasizing his stance against Democratic prosecutors funded by Soros’ network. He faced a challenge when asked about Pence’s handling of the 2021 election certification, and he discussed the need to move forward to the next presidency.

Nikki Haley stood out as the lone woman on the stage, quoting Margaret Thatcher and advocating for strong girls becoming strong leaders. She engaged in a spirited exchange with Ramaswamy regarding U.S. support for Ukraine. While overshadowed by the newcomers, DeSantis and other established candidates tackled a range of issues in a night filled with impassioned discourse.