Indrans expresses gratitude for national recognition; shares disappointment over ‘Home’ not winning state award.

Actor Indrans, who was honored with a special Jury mention at the 69th National Film Awards for his remarkable portrayal in ‘Home’, expressed his delight in the film receiving recognition from the National Award jury. The film had faced neglect from the State Award jury the previous year, a decision that had left Indrans disheartened. In ‘Home’, directed by Rojin Thomas, he skillfully portrayed the character of Oliver Twist, garnering praise for his performance after the movie’s OTT release.

Indrans shared his emotions, stating, “Winning this award has brought me immense elation. As humans, we revel in the joy of receiving recognition, yet also experience disappointment when it eludes us. The fact that ‘Home’ was released two years ago had lowered my expectations for an award. Little did I know that the National Award announcements were still pending. The prior dismissal of ‘Home’ by the State Awards had left me saddened. We patiently waited for a year, hoping for theater releases, but eventually, we had to opt for an OTT release. The response from audiences was overwhelmingly positive. Now, to receive acknowledgment from the National Award Jury fills me with immense happiness.”

The actor candidly expressed his frustration following the State Award Jury’s decision, saying, “I am convinced that the Jury had not taken the time to watch the film. Had they done so, recognition would undoubtedly have been bestowed upon it. They chose to award the best actor title to two actors. While ‘Hridayam’, which won the Most Popular Film award, is undoubtedly commendable, it wouldn’t have been a stretch to extend recognition to ‘Home’ as well. I am disheartened that my fellow cast and crew were not acknowledged. A vast team worked tirelessly behind the scenes of ‘Home’. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we managed to bring this film to life. It was a dream realized for the director. Following the release of ‘Home’, many people gained awareness of the potential of OTT platforms.”

Indrans’ heartfelt words provide insight into the journey of ‘Home’ and the emotional rollercoaster he experienced throughout its recognition and appreciation.