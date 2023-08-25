Pinarayi Echoes LDF’s Progress Focus in Puthuppally, Silent on Controversies

Certainly. In his inaugural election rally ahead of the impending September 5 bypoll, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refrained from engaging in a direct response to the recent allegations lodged against him. Contrary to the expectations of those who were anticipating a concise, attention-grabbing statement similar to his famous “K-Rail will come” declaration, Pinarayi Vijayan chose a different path. Instead, he assumed the role he often finds himself comfortable with – that of a dedicated advocate for development.

During his extensive address, which spanned over an hour, Pinarayi delved deeply into the developmental endeavors undertaken by his two consecutive governments. Notably, he highlighted the disparity between the progress of Puthuppally, the constituency in question, and other regions within the state. His speech effectively served to amplify the narrative of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the context of the forthcoming election, rather than introducing a new perspective or adding a fresh twist to it.

While addressing the gathered audience, primarily consisting of LDF members and supporters, Pinarayi provided a comprehensive account of his administration’s achievements. He detailed initiatives such as the revival of the stalled Edamon-Kochi power highway construction, a project that had encountered obstacles during the preceding Oommen Chandy-led UDF government. The deliberate selection of this project as a talking point highlighted the LDF’s commitment to overcoming challenges, particularly in Puthuppally.

Further underscoring his government’s dedication to progress, Pinarayi expounded on their proactive efforts to secure land for national highway expansion. He criticized the UDF government for failing to take action in this regard despite consensus during an all-party meeting to widen national highways by 45 meters. The CM asserted that it was the LDF government’s compelling arguments and the public’s cooperation that facilitated the successful execution of this pivotal infrastructure development, a stark contrast to the inefficiencies of the UDF.

Similarly, Pinarayi outlined the government’s accomplishments in implementing the GAIL gas pipeline project and emphasized the LDF administration’s achievements in education, healthcare, and social security. Notably, he discussed the government’s stance on secularism and its decision to retain omitted sections in school textbooks. In a strategic maneuver, he indirectly criticized former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy by invoking the Kannur airport, which was inaugurated while runway construction was still ongoing, contrasting it with the LDF’s methodical approach to completing projects.

While reiterating the Left front’s contention that the UDF hindered the state government’s efforts to secure due central transfers, Pinarayi also reaffirmed the allegation that the Congress party maintained an implicit understanding with the BJP to target the Left.

As his speech reached its conclusion, it became evident that Pinarayi had chosen not to directly address the accusations against him, including the controversy involving his daughter. Instead, he offered a broad statement advising the audience to disregard those with a “destructive mindset.” This strategy of avoiding direct confrontation with allegations contrasts with a previous campaign where he confidently assured the audience about the K-Rail project.

In the context of the upcoming bypoll, Pinarayi passionately implored the voters of Puthuppally to elect the CPM candidate, Jaick C Thomas, in order to align the constituency’s trajectory with Kerala’s changing landscape. The Chief Minister further extended his electoral outreach by addressing his second campaign event in Ayarkunnam later in the day, thus showcasing his commitment to engaging with the electorate across different locations.