‘Sardar Udham’ national award win attributed to Irrfan Khan by Shoojit Sircar

The film “Sardar Udham” clinched five National Awards, and its director, Shoojit Sircar, expressed that the accolades are being dedicated to the late Irrfan Khan, who was initially intended to play the lead role. Sircar, who collaborated with Irrfan in the 2015 movie “Piku,” revealed that both he and the entire team, including Vicky Kaushal, the film’s current lead, are honoring Irrfan’s memory. Despite Irrfan’s absence due to his battle with a rare form of cancer, Sircar commended Vicky Kaushal’s exceptional performance in the film, which he dedicated to Irrfan Khan, emphasizing the void left by the talented actor’s passing.

“Sardar Udham,” the biographical drama released on Prime Video last year, chronicles the life of a freedom fighter who assassinated a former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. At the 69th National Film Awards, the film secured several wins, including Best Hindi Film, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Audiography for Re-Recording.