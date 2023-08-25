The 16th edition of the Asia Cup tournament is scheduled to start on August 30 and will run till September 17

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup tournament is set to commence on August 30 and will conclude on September 17. Among the highly anticipated matches in most cricket tournaments, fans are eagerly awaiting the clash between India and Pakistan. Notably, this tournament introduces a hybrid model for the first time, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka sharing the hosting responsibilities.

The tournament opener will witness Pakistan facing Nepal on August 30 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

The much-anticipated marquee encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 2 in Kandy.

India’s matches will exclusively take place in Sri Lanka, and they have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan and Nepal. Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match is scheduled for September 2 at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Subsequently, India will face Nepal in their second group stage match on September 4, again at the same venue.

The inception of the Asia Cup tournament dates back to 1984 when it was held in Sharjah, and the Indian team led by Sunil Gavaskar emerged as the champions. Holding seven titles, India stands as the most successful team in the history of the Men’s Asia Cup, followed by Sri Lanka (six titles) and Pakistan (two titles).

Until 2014, the tournament followed a 50-over format. Subsequently, a decision was made to align the Asia Cup with the format of the ICC event that followed, resulting in the 2016 and 2022 editions being played in the T20 format.

The history of encounters between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup spans 17 matches across various formats. India leads with a 9-6 record in the 15 matches that produced a result (including a 4-1 record in the last five encounters).

India’s squad for the tournament includes players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and others, while Pakistan’s squad is led by Babar Azam and features players like Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, and more.

The return of the Asia Cup to the One-Day International (ODI) format after a five-year hiatus assumes significance as it serves as a vital preparatory event for the upcoming ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India in October and November.