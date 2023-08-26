NSFs unhappy, Dipa saddened; absence of women’s e-sports team upsets

After a significant delay, the sports ministry has granted approval for 634 athletes to participate in the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. Among the 850 candidates (440 male and 410 female) nominated by National Sports Federations (NSFs), suspense lingered over inclusion and exclusion. Although football’s participation did not meet the ministry’s criteria, most federations anticipated approval. Including around 30% support staff and officials from the Indian Olympic Association could elevate the total count beyond 900.

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, the lone athlete devastated by the decision, had hoped to make the Hangzhou trip. Despite her coach Bishweshwar Nandi expressing frustration over her exclusion despite triumphing in gymnastics federation trials, Dipa’s name remained unlisted. Nandi lamented that past performance, rather than present form, was used to select the team, which he believed would hamper Indian gymnastics’ progress. Several other federations, including kurash, kayaking, and canoeing, are considering legal action due to dissatisfaction with the selections.