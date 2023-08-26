Amid VHP’s yatra demand, internet suspended in Nuh till August 28 after communal riots

In response to the call for a ‘Shobha Yatra’ and to prevent the spread of rumors through social media, the Haryana government has directed the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the tense Nuh region until August 28. The decision aims to thwart any potential disruption of peace and public order during or leading up to the rally planned for Monday. The directive was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad.

The Haryana government had previously suspended mobile internet services in Nuh following the outbreak of communal clashes. Six individuals, including two home guards and a cleric, lost their lives in the violence that ensued on July 31 during an attack on a religious procession by a mob during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) event. The suspension order, effective from August 26 at 12:00 PM until August 28 at 11:59 PM, was implemented to safeguard the district’s peace and public order.

Highlighting the upcoming ‘Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra’ planned for August 28 in the district, the Nuh Deputy Commissioner had expressed concerns about the potential misuse of social media or bulk messages by anti-social elements to incite disturbances. These apprehensions prompted the government to take preventative measures to maintain stability.