Asian Games 2023: India announce women’s football team

New Delhi: India announced their women’s football team for the upcoming Asian Games 2023. Indian women’s team his included in the Group B with Chinese Taipei and Thailand. They will kick off their campaign on September 21.

Former captain and star striker Bala Devi returned to the Indian women’s football team. Bala Devi last played for India in the South Asian Games in Kathmandu in 2019. Bala Devi has so far scored 36 goals for India from just 46 matches.

Also Read: Dubai-based DP World to invest $510 million in this Indian state

Indian women’s football squad for Asian Games 2023: Bala Devi, Astam Oraon, Jyoti, Manisha, Renu, Ritu Rani, Sanju, Sangita Basfore, Elangbam Chanu, Dalima Chhibber, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Shreya Hooda, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ashalata Devi, Priyangka Devi, N Sowmiya, Sweety Devi, R Sandhiya, Ranjana Chanu, Anju Tamang, Pyari Xaxa.