BJP leader calls Rahul Gandhi’s claim China seized property in Ladakh baseless

Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress, was charged on Saturday with spreading ‘baseless claims’ that China had seized vast swaths of territory in Ladakh.

Tarun Chugh, the BJP’s national general secretary and the party’s in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, alleged that Gandhi’s ‘anti-national’ remarks would ‘demoralise the security forces’ who risk their lives to secure the borders.

Gandhi raised the topic of the India-China border on Friday, claiming that everyone in Ladakh is aware that China has ‘taken away our land’ and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that not a single inch of the land was occupied is ‘absolutely false.’

‘I visited the whole of Ladakh on my motorcycle over the past week… Ladakh is a strategic place and when I was at Pangong lake, one thing was clear that China had taken over thousands of kilometers of Indian land. Unfortunately, the prime minister…made a statement that not an inch of our land was taken away which is absolutely false,’ he said at a public meeting in Kargil on the last day of his nine-day tour of Ladakh.

Gandhi’s statement was deemed ‘flagrantly misplaced’ and ‘anti-national’ by Chugh. Gandhi, according to the BJP leader, misled the Ladakh residents by instilling ‘baseless fear’ among them.

‘Under Modi’s tenure, not even a single inch of land has gone to China. In fact, it was during the times of the Congress that China encroached on Indian territory while the party-led government sat quietly on the matter,’ Chugh said in a statement here.

‘It is unfortunate that a senior Congress leader coming from the Gandhi family is raking up undue controversies on the India-China border issue to play cheap political games.’

‘Rahul’s soft corner for China is known all over the country after he shared a breakfast meeting with the Chinese diplomats in Delhi during the course of the Doklam crisis. Rahul is only singing the same tune in Ladakh now,’ Chugh claimed.