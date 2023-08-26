BWF World Championship 2023: HS Prannoy bows out in semifinals

Copenhagen: In Badminton, India’s ace shuttler HS Prannoy has crashed out in the men’s singles semifinals of BWF World Championships today. The world number 9, Prannoy lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand by ’21-18, 13-21,14-21’ in the semifinals.

Also Read: Know how to download Instagram videos on your smartphone

Prannoy had ousted World No 2 Viktor Axelsen in the previous encounter, which also assured him of a bronze medal. The Indian secured a ‘ 21-13, 15-21, 16-21’ win. Vitidsarn, on the other hand, had earlier defeated India’s Lakshya Sen earlier in the tournament.