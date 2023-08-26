Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained unchanged for second day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,600 per 8 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,910.31 per. U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% lower at $1,939.90. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $24.15 per ounce, Palladium dropped 1.5% to $1,222.22. Platinum gained 0.9% to $942.20. Silver and platinum are also headed for their best week since July 14, while palladium was set for a second straight weekly decline.