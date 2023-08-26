Fire broke out in tourist coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead, 20 injured

A significant train fire that broke out on Saturday at the Madurai railway station in Tamil Nadu resulted in at least nine fatalities and 20 injuries. The relatives of the deceased will get an ex gratia payment from the Railways of Rs. 10 lakh. While the train was stopped at the Madurai yard, the fire was found at almost 5:15 am inside a VIP party coach.

The adjacent coaches of the train were not damaged because the fire tenders were dispatched right away and put out the fire at about seven in the morning.

According to the details, the bus, which was on fire, had up to 65 passengers from Lucknow inside.

Some passengers allegedly used illegally obtained cooking gas cylinders to make tea and snacks while the bus was parked in the yard, starting the fire.

Commenting on the incident, Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha said, ‘Around 5.30 am today, there was a fire in a coach halted here at Madurai railway station. There were pilgrims travelling from Uttar Pradesh in it. When they lit the gas stove to make coffee, the gas cylinder blasted. As of now, we have retrieved nine bodies.’

The private party bus set out from Lucknow on August 17 with plans to arrive in Chennai on Sunday.

To communicate information about the fire disaster and casualties, helplines were provided. the following help lines: 9360552608, 8015681915